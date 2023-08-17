BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted suspect.

According to authorities, Zavion Washington, 17, is wanted for Unlawful Street Gang Activity, Disrupting a Public School, and Affray.

Washington is described to be 6’0″, to have black hair and blue eyes, and to weigh 205 pounds.

If anyone has any information regarding Washington’s whereabouts, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133.