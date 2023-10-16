BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has now learned that the victim killed in Wednesday morning’s shooting in Barnwell County was a pregnant woman.

The Barnwell County Coroner has identified the victim as 21-year-old Jasmine Roach of Old Barnwell Rd. in Aiken.

The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any subjects involved in a shooting incident.

That incident occurred on Quail Road shortly after midnight on October 15th.

Law Enforcement says 6 other people were injured by gunshots: 5 were treated and released from area hospitals and 1 was admitted for treatment.

Please contact Lt. Matt Davis at (803) 300-8210 with any information or send tips to tips@sled.sc.gov.

This is a developing story.