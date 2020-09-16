Barnwell Police warn residents about uptick in car break-ins

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell City Police Department is investigating a number of “thefts from motor vehicles” in the area.

Authorities say the recent rash of cases took place in the Walnut Street area within the City.

They are asking anyone in this area that has video systems/surveillance cameras that may have possibly captured any unusual/suspicious activity or persons, please contact the department at 803-259-1838

“Also, please be vigilant by removing all valuables from your vehicles, locking your vehicles, and calling 911 for any suspicious activities within your neighborhoods,” officials said in a social media post.