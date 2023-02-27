BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — State investigators have charged a Barnwell County man on charges of arson and presenting a false claim for an insurance payment.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 46-year-old Rusty Dale Peeples was booked into the Bamberg County Detention Center.

Investigators say Peeples reported his 2010 Nissan Rogue SUV stolen from his home in Olar on December 28, 2020, and the vehicle was found a short while later on fire. He filed a claim with his insurance agent.

On January 6, 2021, after an insurance investigation, Peeples withdrew his claim, admitting to setting fire to his own vehicle due to a mechanical issue.