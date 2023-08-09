BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) – 40-year-old Kurtino Damon Weathersbee has been arrested by SLED and charged with a murder in Denmark, S.C., that occurred around 4 p.m. Monday, August 7.

Weathersbee, in warrants filed by SLED, is accused of shooting the victim multiple times with a 9mm handgun and then fleeing the scene.

According to the Bamberg County Coroner’s Office, the victim in the shooting was 48-year-old James McCreary, who lived several miles away from the scene of the murder inside the town limits of Denmark.

According to warrants filed in the case, the SLED K9 Tracking Team was able to later locate Weathersbee after investigators were aided by witnesses on scene who were able to help identify Weathersbee as the alleged shooter.

In addition to murder, Weathersbee has also been charged with Possession of a Weapon Used During a Violent Crime and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon of a Violent Crime.

McCreary’s body is being sent for autopsy Thursday, 08-10-2023, according to Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.