Bamberg County man facing murder charges

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Bamberg man is facing murder charges in connection with a shooting earlier this week.

31-year-old Kelcie Ralph Gilbert is charged with Murder and Attempted Murder in the death of Shakeira Waymyers and attempted killing of another individual.

A SLED news release states the incident happened on July 5 in Denmark.

Gilbert is being held at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

No further details have been released.