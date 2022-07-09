Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery in Augusta Saturday afternoon.

It took place around 2:45 pm at Game Stop on Deans Bridge Road.

Victims stated that an unknown subject was wearing a hoodie and mask, presented a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The subject should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

Any information concerning the identity of the above subject, please contact:

Inv. Terry Bale (706) 821-1454 or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.