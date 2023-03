BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a deadly hit and run suspect in Bamberg County.

The fatal collision happened around 7:00 Tuesday night on Ehrhardt Road, about a mile north of Ehrhardt.

A bicyclist, identified as 64-year-old Norwood Breland, was struck and killed.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the other vehicle left the scene.

An investigation is now underway.