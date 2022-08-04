RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who is wanted for Forgery in the 3rd Degree.

The incident happened in 2021 according to authorities.

Investigators say Christina Bullard, 39, is also wanted for questioning for other cases.

Bullard currently has a warrant on file.

If anyone has any information regarding Bullard, please contact Investigator Michael Hucko at (706) 821-1088 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.