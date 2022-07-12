AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta woman is being charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault after allegedly locking a woman in her vehicle, attacking and threatening to kill her.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Skinner Mill Road and Scotts Way on July 8th at 11:30am in

reference to someone jumping out of a moving car.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim who had multiple lacerations and a possible broken leg.

She claimed she had gotten into 4 door white vehicle she believed to be a Dodge Avenger. She said the driver and passenger were friends and she did not suspect anything wrong. The victim referred to the driver as “booty”, but was unsure of her legal name. She described the back passenger as a light-skinned black female who went by “Lexi”.

The victim said the women started questioning her about information she gave to an investigator and about a subject involved in a shooting. She said “Lexi” then reached over her and hit her in the face with the butt of a purple handgun. The victim stated the women started attacking her saying they were going to kill her.

She said in fear for her life, she jumped out of the vehicle while it was moving at approximately 45-50mph. The victim said the subjects drove off and left her there. She was taken to Doctor’s Hospital.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.