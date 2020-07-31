Augusta woman charged with exploiting an elderly or disabled person and credit card fraud

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta woman has been arrested after making unauthorized purchases on a credit card belonging to a woman who she was a care giver for.

37-year-old Latasha Monique Staten was a care giver with Southwestern Home Group. She was given a debit card, which belonged to a woman she cared for, to make trips to the store.

After reviewing bank statements, the woman found multiple unauthorized purchases which added up to about $466 from May 30 ,2020 – June 23, 2020.

Staten admitted to making the purchases on the debit card.

She was arrested on charges of exploitation of an elderly or disabled person, and transaction card fraud.



