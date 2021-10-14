Augusta woman arrested for stabbing man with butcher knife

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Lakeisha Rochelle Walker, 40, was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault and possession of a knife during commission of a crime.

She is accused of stabbing a man she lived at the same residence with in the left side of a chest with a butcher knife that was approximately 9 inches long, according to Richmond County Warrants.

The stabbing, according to law enforcement efforts, is said to have occurred along the 2600 block of Patterson Bridge Rd.

The incident happened after an argument over money. Walker told investigators that the argument turned physical after the victim slapped her across the face. The incident report states this was when Walker grabbed the butcher knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was hospitalized and placed in surgery, and, at the time of Walker’s arrest, in stable condition.