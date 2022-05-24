RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – An Augusta woman is arrested after shooting a man while they were arguing.

Deputies say they responded to the incident around 7:20 P.M. which happened on Warfield Drive on Monday, May 23rd.

According to investigators, Alexcia Strickland and the man that was shot got into a verbal argument over the paternity of Strickland’s child.

Investigators say Strickland shot the man in the forearm and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Strickland was arrested for Aggravated Assault.