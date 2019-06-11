Augusta woman accused of hitting a man with her car

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for this woman.

Ranisha Jackson is charged with aggravated assault from an incident that happened Monday.

Investigators say Jackson met with a man, who she met on Facebook, at a convenience store on Marvin Griffin Road.

The two allegedly started arguing when she threatened the man with a hammer, and hit him with her car.

Deputies say his leg was injured, but he is expected to be okay.

Police believe she is on the run and was last seen in a Chevrolet-like four door sedan.

Jackson is often in the Castle Pines Mobile Home Park.

If you have any information on where she is, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080.