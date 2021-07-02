Augusta teen wanted in recent carjacking on Barton Chapel Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are searching for a carjacking suspect.

17-year-old Daieshawn Lanham is wanted in connection with a carjacking that happened on June 23 on Barton Chapel Road.

Lanham is also wanted in connection with several other armed robberies across the area.

Investigators say he is considered armed & dangerous.

If you have any information on his location, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080.