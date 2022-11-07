AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A 17-year-old has been arrested in an October murder that claimed the life of an Hephzibah man.

Authorities say Diriuss Redd, Jr. shot and killed 22-year-old Kyan Michael Bowie on October 15th on B Street in Olmstead Homes.

Bowie was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died.

Redd was also wanted for Aggravated Assault in a shooting that left a woman with a gunshot wound in her arm.

On September 4th, the RCSO responded to Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue for reports of shots being fired from moving vehicles down Gordon Hwy.

The victim, a woman, was being fired upon while in her car.

Three other women are also wanted for Aggravated Assault in that case.

Diriuss Redd was also wanted by RCSO deputies for another incident that occurred on October 28th.

They tell NewsChannel 6 that they attempted to stop Redd in a stolen Cadillac when he took off leading them on a chase.

They say he exceeded 100mph while putting other drivers in danger and ended up hitting another car which ended the chase.

In that case, Redd is charged with:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officers

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Handgun by Person Under 18

Possession of a Handgun During the Commission of a Crime

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

Redd remains in the Richmond County Jail.