AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators are searching for a man wanted in connection with two separate rape cases.

36-year-old Travis Marekus McNeil is wanted for a rape that happened on the 3400 block of MIlledgeville Road in October 2016.

He is also wanted for a separate rape that happened on the 3600 block of Deans Bridge Road in December of 2018.

If you have any information, please call 706-821-1080