Augusta man wanted for Terroristic Threats

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding this man.

31-year-old Robert Kenneth Williams is wanted for for three counts of Terroristic Threats and Acts that occurred on January 08, 2020.

Williams is known to frequent the hotels on Washington Road with different females.

He’s also known to have firearms in his possession and is possibly driving a black, Infinity I-30.

The photo on the left is from January 08, 2020 and the photo on the right is from December 23, 2019.

If anybody has information on Williams please contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

