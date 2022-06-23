RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for this man wanted for questioning in reference to a Theft.

According to authorities, the theft incident happened on Wednesday, June 22nd at the Circle K located on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta.

Authorities say if anyone has any information concerning the identity of the person in the photo, please contact the Financial Crimes Investigator Department at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1023 or (706) 821-1020.