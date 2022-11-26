AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Augusta man.

John Jackson is wanted in reference to a Home Invasion that occurred on November 15th at the High Point Crossing Apartments on Richmond Hill Road West.

John Jackson may use the spelling “Jon” and goes by the nickname “Boo” or “Boo Man.”

Jackson is known to frequent the Augusta and Beech Island areas.

Investigators say when they arrived at the scene, the victim told them she was in bed when an she heard her door being forced open.

She said when she got out of bed to see what was going on, she ran into two men in her home, one had a gun.

They asked the woman, “Where’s it at? Give us the stuff.”

The victim then told investigators she was grabbed by the throat and forced into the bathroom. The suspects said they would killer if she came out.

The woman told police that once she didn’t hear anymore noise, she came out of the bathroom and called the RCSO.

The victim’s daughter was present in the home, but never left her bed when she heard the commotion.

John Jackson is considered armed and dangerous.

If your know anything about the incident in question or of Jackson’s whereabouts, contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.