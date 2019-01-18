Augusta man wanted for falsely selling car insurance

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - An Augusta man is wanted on theft charges in connection with falsely selling auto insurance.

29-year-old Stedmond Carsley Sapp is wanted on charges of Theft by Deception for allegedly taking car insurance payments from at least one victim over the course of a year without actually providing insurance coverage.

The victim discovered this after an getting into an accident in October of 2018.

Sapp reportedly states that he's a representative of Geico and/or Progressive Insurance, while attempting to sell discount auto insurance.

If you have any information on him, please call 706-821-1080