Crime News

Augusta man wanted for falsely selling car insurance

By:

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 03:33 PM EST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 03:33 PM EST

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - An Augusta man is wanted on theft charges in connection with falsely selling auto insurance.

29-year-old Stedmond Carsley Sapp is wanted on charges of Theft by Deception for allegedly taking car insurance payments from at least one victim over the course of a year without actually providing insurance coverage.

The victim discovered this after an getting into an accident in October of 2018.

Sapp reportedly states that he's a representative of Geico and/or Progressive Insurance, while attempting to sell discount auto insurance.

If you have any information on him, please call 706-821-1080

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center