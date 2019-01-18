Augusta man wanted for falsely selling car insurance
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - An Augusta man is wanted on theft charges in connection with falsely selling auto insurance.
29-year-old Stedmond Carsley Sapp is wanted on charges of Theft by Deception for allegedly taking car insurance payments from at least one victim over the course of a year without actually providing insurance coverage.
The victim discovered this after an getting into an accident in October of 2018.
Sapp reportedly states that he's a representative of Geico and/or Progressive Insurance, while attempting to sell discount auto insurance.
If you have any information on him, please call 706-821-1080
More Stories
Weird News
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high