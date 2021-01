Augusta- The Richmond County Sheriff’s office needs your help finding 31-year-old Jessie Wilson Jr.

Wilson is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault. Those charges are in connection to an incident that occurred on the 2000 block of Block of Wharton Drive.

Wilson is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s office at 706-821-1080.