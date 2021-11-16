Augusta man wanted for arson, allegedly burned down shed he reportedly lived in

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for 37-year-old William Stanley Redd who is wanted for Arson.

On October 26, 2021, deputies responded to a call in reference to arson on Milledgeville Rd. Upon arrival, the property owners claimed William Redd burned down the shed he lived in that was on the property of their business, Meadow Brook Kennels.

The owner claimed during a verbal altercation Redd asked for a ride to get drugs. Redd threatened to burn the shed down if he was not taken to get his drugs. The owner claimed the same day Redd wernt into the shed and started a fire then said, “I burned the shed down. Are you going to tell on me?” Redd fled the scene before Augusta Fire arrived on scene.

Augusta fire engines 11 and 13 arrived to put the fire out. Arson Investigator Lt. Jackson arrived on scene to lead an investigation.

If you know have any information concerning the whereabouts of William Redd, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

Redd is 5’11” and 180 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Redd was previously arrested in Burke County and charged with battery, cruelty to children 3rd degree, and criminal trespass for an assault that occurred at the Budgetel Hotel on Gordon Highway in Augusta.