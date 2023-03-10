AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year old woman.

Zkyla Rhodes was last seen on March 9, around 11:30 PM at the Waffle House located at 2057 Gordon Highway.

Zkyla Rhodes

Witnesses say she was being forced into a dark colored Chevrolet Malibu or Chevrolet Cruze.

They say the suspect then pointed a gun a at them.

Zkyla was last seen with 59-year-old Willie Walker and was possibly kidnapped.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a blue jean jacket.

Walker was last seen wearing multi-colored jeans and a white t-shirt. .

Zkyla is believed to be in danger at this time.

Walker was arrested in 2022 for the alleged Kidnapping and Sexual Assault of another woman. He was released on a $5000 bond.

If you see these two individuals, please contact the RCSO at (706) 828-1020 or (706) 828-1080.