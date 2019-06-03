Crime News

Augusta man wanted for aggravated assault

By:

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 11:35 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:36 PM EDT

AUGUSTA (WJBF) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for 18-year-old Cartrez A. Edwards. 

Edwards is wanted for an aggravated assault that happened on the 1100 block of Nellieville Drive. 

Edwards drives a black BMW SUV and is known to frequent the Pepperidge subdivision. 

Edwards has a handgun and is considered armed and dangerous. 

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1080

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center