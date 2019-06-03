Augusta man wanted for aggravated assault

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for 18-year-old Cartrez A. Edwards.

Edwards is wanted for an aggravated assault that happened on the 1100 block of Nellieville Drive.

Edwards drives a black BMW SUV and is known to frequent the Pepperidge subdivision.

Edwards has a handgun and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1080