Augusta man wanted for aggravated assault
AUGUSTA (WJBF) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for 18-year-old Cartrez A. Edwards.
Edwards is wanted for an aggravated assault that happened on the 1100 block of Nellieville Drive.
Edwards drives a black BMW SUV and is known to frequent the Pepperidge subdivision.
Edwards has a handgun and is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1080
