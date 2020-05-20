Augusta man wanted for aggravated assault on Wrightsboro Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s office is looking for 43-year-old Daniel Cook.

Cook is wanted for an aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime for an incident that happened on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd. Wednesday.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

