Augusta man wanted for aggravated assault on Warren Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for 34-year-old Michael Tanksley.

Tanksley is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred on the 1900 block of Warren Street on November 18, 2021. He is also wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and cocaine with intent to distribute.

Tanksley is known to frequent the Evening Drive area. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.