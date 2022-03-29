RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — An Augusta man is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault.

According to authorities, the incident happened on the 200 block of Thompson Road on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Dungan, 34, is 6 feet tall and weighs 235 pounds.

Investigators say that Dungan is known to frequent the area of Thompson Road.

Authorities say Dungan has warrants already on file.

Dungan is to be considered Armed and Dangerous.

If anyone has any information concerning the location of this subject, please contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 432-5281 or (706) 821-1080.