RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted in reference to a shooting incident that happened on Sunday, March 20th.

The incident happened on the 3400 block of Buckden Court.

Sebastian Lloyd is wanted in reference to Aggravated Assault in that incident.

According to the police report, an unknown Black man wearing a white shirt and dark pants approached a white SUV from the front yard of a residence on Buckden Court.

The police report says that Ryan Booker was seen standing at the front passenger door of the white SUV talking to the driver.

The police report adds that Booker was seen running from the vehicle down Buckden Court while the unknown Black man was seen walking backwards firing shorts at the white SUV.

As the vehicle is attempting to get away, the report says Orlando Blount was seen running from the residence on Buckden Court, and as he approached Bilston Drive, he fired five shots at the white SUV.

According to the report, the exterior wall of a residence on Bilston Drive that faces Buckden Court was struck, but no one inside the residence was injured.

Blount and Booker were both transported to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed.

Lloyd is still wanted in connection to this incident.

If anyone has any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator Bale at 706-821-1454, or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Authorities say to use caution; the subject should be considered armed and dangerous.