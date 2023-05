AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on stalking charges.

41-year-old Michael Tito Taylor is facing charges of Aggravated Stalking in an incident that occurred on March 18.

Taylor is said to frequent the areas of 527 Richmond Hill Road West and the Harrisburg area.

If you have any information on him, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080

Callers may remain anonymous.