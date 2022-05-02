AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – A Richmond County man is behind bars after admitting to possessing child pornography.

According to authorities, Robert Paul Synenberg, 23, of Augusta, was sentenced to 42 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of Child Pornography.

According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Synenberg to pay a $1,000 fine, to register as a sex offender, and to serve 20 years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

Authorities say that the FBI located and arrested Synenberg in December 2020 while investigating a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and they found images of child sexual exploitation on electronic devices in his possession.

“Viewing images of child sexual exploitation inflicts perpetual harm on young victims,” says U.S. Attorney Estes. “Our office and our law enforcement partners will be relentless in shutting down online predators.”

“Our message to predators who prey on children is that you cannot hide behind the anonymity of the internet,” says Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will make it a top priority to continue investigating these difficult cases to make an impact in our communities to thwart predatory behavior.”

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or you can click here.