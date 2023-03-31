AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An Augusta man was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on Friday after an incident when he abducted a 15-year-old girl and raped her in a hotel room.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, 62-year-old Bill Eugene “Wild Bill” Anderson was found guilty by a Richmond County jury on charges of rape, child molestation, and false imprisonment after a weeklong trial.

The District Attorney’s Office said Anderson stopped his car on July 10, 2020 and told the victim he had a gun and forced her into his vehicle. He then drove to the Executive Inn and Suites on Gordon Highway and held her in a room against her will, forcing her to perform sex acts under the threat of violence.

“Crimes against children will not be tolerated in this community,” said District Attorney Jared Williams after the verdict. “This is exactly what we created the Special Victims Unit to do: send predators to prison and serve justice for victims.”

Anderson is not eligible for parole.