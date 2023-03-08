AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An Augusta man was sentenced to five years in prison for filing a false tax return for over $100 million.

After a two-day trial, 70-year-old Julius Williams was found guilty and sentenced to prison for making a false statement. Williams reportedly filed a 2017 Tax Return for $100,000,689.00 on March 15, 2019. He then proceeded to repeatedly call the Department of Revenue demanding payment of his refund.

At trial, Williams took the stand in his own defense and claimed he was “acting righteously in God’s eyes” and told the jury “they would have to answer to God if they convicted him.” The jury returned a verdict of guilty in under 14 minutes.

Williams was convicted in federal court in Maryland for a similar offense in 2017 for preparing tax returns or immigrants, using their identities to claim as dependents on his own taxes.