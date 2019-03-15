RCSO Offering cash reward for information in Daisy Lane murder

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office offering a reward for your information.

Investigators are searching for the person responsible for the death of Marcellus Flores.

He was murdered back in March on Daisy Lane in Augusta.

Now deputies are offering $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened on Daisy Lane in Augusta around 6:35 a.m.

The coroner confirms Marcellus Flores was found dead at his home with at least one gunshot wound.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Flores’ body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.