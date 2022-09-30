AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An accused serial rapist who multiple times evaded justice has finally been taken off the streets by the District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit.

After a week of trial, a Richmond County jury found Darrell Donnell Oliver Guilty of Rape, Kidnapping with Bodily Injury, and Burglary in the First Degree.

According to a release from District Attorney Jared Williams, On November 27, 2021, Darrell Oliver was a predator lurking in the shadows of an apartment complex, peeking into windows to find his victim.

He entered her home through the unlocked window to her child’s room.

The brave 11-year old daughter called 911 as the rapist attacked her mother.

Oliver then fled through the window, leaving behind his palm print, which helped RCSO investigators identify him as the rapist.

Oliver was charged with rape and sexual felonies 3 times previously.

In 2019 and 2020, 3 separate jury trials all resulted in acquittal and his release back onto the streets before committing this final rape.

“Our women and children deserved better. I promised a Special Victims Unit before I took office, and we made good on that promise in year one. Thanks to the outstanding men and women who serve on the SVU, a serial rapist is off the streets, and women in our community are safer tonight.” District Attorney Jared Williams

Darrell Oliver was sentenced to 2 consecutive Life Sentences, plus 20 years.