AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – District Attorney Jared Williams has announced the conviction of an Augusta man in a 2019 murder case.

25-year-old Day’Shon Kimble was found Guilty of Felony Murder on Wednesday, in the killing of Jahlil Brickhouse.

Brickhouse was reportedly shot and killed in a ‘robbery gone wrong’ on July 24, 2019.

Investigators say Kimble lured the victim to an apartment complex off Lumpkin Road to buy marijuana. During the incident, Brickhouse was shot in the back.

Kimble has been sentenced to Life in Prison plus 5 years.