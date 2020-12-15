Augusta man facing kidnapping, robbery charges in Riverwatch Pkwy incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing serious charges after an alleged kidnapping and robbery.

36-year-old Daminyona Harlan McMath is charged with Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, False Imprisonment and Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime.

The incident happened on Sunday, December 6.

Investigators were told be the victim, 60-year-old Ronald Pixley, that a man had tied him up with duct tape and put him in the bed of a pickup truck. He stated he was being driven to the bridge to be killed and dumped into the river. Pixley also stated two men were in the cab of the truck.

Pixley then told investigators he was able to free himself and jump out of the truck. One of the suspects then reportedly attempted to stab him as the other shot him twice in the arm, before then leaving him laying in the middle of the westbound lane of Riverwatch Parkway near Mile Marker 2.

Pixley was found and tended to by a good Samaritan before investigators arrived. He was taken to AU Medical Center for treatment.

McMath was arrested on Monday. No word on a second suspect.

