Augusta man facing child molestation charges involving 6 and 7-year-olds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing multiple child molestation charges.
32-year-old Jeunte Demiere Bailey was arrested Thursday on child molestation charges concerning a 6 and 7-year-old.
Warrants state Bailey committed multiple acts upon the children as well as showing them pornography.
The incidents happened at a home on the 3600 block of Deerwood Drive.
Bailey is charged with:
- 3 charges of Aggravated Child Molestation
- 1 charge of Non-aggravated Child Molestation
- 1 charge of Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation