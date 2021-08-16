Augusta man facing child molestation charges involving 6 and 7-year-olds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing multiple child molestation charges.

32-year-old Jeunte Demiere Bailey was arrested Thursday on child molestation charges concerning a 6 and 7-year-old.

Warrants state Bailey committed multiple acts upon the children as well as showing them pornography.

The incidents happened at a home on the 3600 block of Deerwood Drive.

Bailey is charged with: