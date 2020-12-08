Augusta man charged with kidnapping and burglary

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County man is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping two people during a break in.

Warrants state that Rodricqus Frank reportedly kicked down the front door of the home of Naomi Cochrane on the 4200 block of Beckmont Drive in Augusta.

Reports state he then forced Cochrane to grab her daughter, Nylah Frank, get into their car and drive to the 2300 block of Winston Way.

Frank is charged with Kidnapping and First Degree Burglary.

