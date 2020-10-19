Augusta man charged in connection with tools stolen from construction site

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Jose Castillo reported a felony theft at a construction site on the 2500 block of Washington Rd. on October 13, 2020 where several tool were stolen.

Castillo notified CID investigators on October 19, 2020 that some of the stolen tools were being sold on the internet and he had gotten two of the items back already. Investigators went to the home on the 2100 block of Lake Avenue where the purchase was made. They were able to recover more stolen items from the residence.

33-year-old Michael Courtney was taken into custody and charged with Theft By Receiving Stolen Property in connection with the case.

LATEST IN CRIME NEWS