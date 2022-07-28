RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man has been arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI for trafficking drugs.

According to authorities, Marcell Antonio Blackwell, 42, was arrested on Richmond Hill Road around 7:30 PM on Wednesday, July 27th.

Investigators say that Blackwell is a suspected Blood Gang member.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, officers were able to seize the following during the investigation: approximately 7.5 pounds of Marijuana; approximately 9.5 ounces of Cocaine; 13 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine); 4 vehicles; 3 trailers; and $82,648.00.

Authorities say that Blackwell will be charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of MDMA with Intent to Distribute.

According to investigators, there could be additional charges including state and federal indictments.