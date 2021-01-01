SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a man gunned down inside a barbershop in New Jersey last fall, authorities said.
Denny Sanchez, 34, of Franklin Park was found with gunshot wounds in the Franklin Township establishment shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and was pronounced dead at a trauma center, Somerset County prosecutors said.
Todd Smith, 30, of Edison was taken into custody and found in possession of a firearm three days before Christmas at a Clark shopping area, prosecutors said Thursday. Tayyab Ware, 30, of Augusta, Georgia was arrested Wednesday in Augusta and is awaiting extradition, they said.
- Augusta man arrested in November slaying inside NJ barbershop
- Safe stolen from May Park Community Center
- Nashville police records reveal previous complaint of Anthony Warner making bombs in RV
- SLED investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Charleston County
- Judge rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s $28.5-million bail bid