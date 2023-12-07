GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – On Halloween 2020, Aiken County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a Graniteville home for a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies could hear crying. When they knocked on the door to check on the victim, Lorenzo Glover answered. The victim came out of the home, head down, bruised, and crying, to speak with deputies. Once out of earshot of Glover, the woman told deputies that they couldn’t leave her there with him.

The incident report states the woman and Glover were arguing before she took her child trick-or-treating. It says that during the altercation, Glover went and got a machete, threatened to kill her, hit her leg with the blade, and tried to stab her twice because he thought she was cheating.

Upon returning to the home after trick-or-treating, Glover resumed arguing, hitting, and attempting to stab the victim, the report says. The woman said she’d call the police, and Glover told her she’d be dead before they arrived.

Lorenzo Glover has been arrested and is charged with Attempted Murder.