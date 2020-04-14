Augusta man arrested for arson at Azalea Park apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 60-year-old Robert Lee Marion of Augusta was arrested for one count of Arson in the First Degree and one County of Burglary in the First Degree after setting fire to an apartment building in the Azalea Park apartment complex.

Marion was already charged at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center facing other charges when he was charges with the Arson and Burglary charges.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said,

“The suspect allegedly broke into the second-floor apartment and set the fire in one of the bedrooms. The apartments on the first floor of the complex suffered water damage while the second-floor adjacent apartments suffered moderate smoke damage. Marion remains in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.”

Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office worked with the City of Augusta Fire Department and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.

First Degree Arson is a felony. Arsonists face fines of no more than $25,000 or may face a prison term between one and ten years, or both.