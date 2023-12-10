GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man was arrested Friday after trying to meet with a 14-year-old for sex.

Investigators with the Grovetown Police Department arrested 34-year-old Andrew James Summers of Augusta, after he traveled to Grovetown with intentions of meeting a 14-year-old child for sex.

According to a news release from the Grovetown Police Department, Friday morning Summers had been communicating through a social media app, with whom he believed to be a child.

Despite being advised multiple times that he was communicating with a minor, Summers communicated his desire to meet for the purpose of sexual activity with the child several times and sent unsolicited photographs of himself.

However, “the child”, was actually a Grovetown investigator assigned to the GBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Summers arranged a meet up with the child and showed up to the pre-determined location, where instead he found investigators waiting to take him into custody.

Summers was arrested at approximately 10:45 a.m. and charged with Enticing a child for indecent purposes and possession of a firearm during a felony. He was taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

At the time of the arrest, Summers was found to have condoms as well as a handgun in his vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected to come.

“We encourage ALL parents and guardians to be vigilant in the oversight of their children’s social media use and presence,” said Grovetown Police Department Chief Jamey Kitchens.