AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man has been arrested after an undercover investigation where authorities say he asked for and sent nude photographs and pornography who he believed was a minor.

According to the Lexington Police Department in South Carolina, on June 26th, a detective on the task force, was contacted by Tyler Shane Greene, 26, of Augusta, through social media, believing that the profile was of a young teenage girl.

Authorities say when the undercover detective acting as the minor told Greene her age, Greene responded by saying that he was 15, then 16, and then, he admitted to his real age, which is 26.

According to authorities, Greene asked not to be blocked from her account and engaged in continued sexual conversation and sending nude photographs of himself along with other pornography.

Authorities say the online conversations continued until July 4th.

Chief Terrence Green, of the Lexington Police Department, announced that Green was arrested on Friday, July 7th in North Augusta, SC with the assistance of the North Augusta Department of Public Safety and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department.

According to authorities, Green has been charged with three counts of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two counts of Attempted Criminal Solicitation of a Minor, and five counts of Attempted Unlawful Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor, and Green is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Authorities say Green was seen at bond court, but his bond was denied.

According to investigators, due to the evidence that was found, detectives strongly believe that underage victims have been involved with Greene online through social media platforms and meeting minors in person.

If anyone has any information and would like to report an incident, please contact Detective Earl Alewine at (803) 358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.