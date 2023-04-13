AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing felony charges related to the sexual exploitation of a child.

The warrant from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office states that 36-year-old Marcus Brown allegedly sent a 14-year-old girl money via CashApp in exchange for pictures and video of her in lingerie, exposing her private areas via Facebook messenger.

The incident reportedly occurred at a home on the 2800 block of Jordan Street in Augusta.

Deputies were called to the home in August of 2022 by the mother of the victim once she discovered the videos on her daughter’s tablet, as well as messages exchanged between the two.

The victim told investigators that this had been going on for ‘a couple of years’.

Brown is currently charged with Felony Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.