Augusta man allegedly attacked man with crowbar

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for 31-year-old Joshua Van Do, who is wanted after allegedly hitting a man in the head multiple times with a crowbar.

Do, who is listed as homeless, accused the alleged victim of calling the cops on him, according to an incident report filed by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred in the driveway of a home on the 2300 block of Plantation Road, according to an incident report filed by Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies. The complainant told deputies that he’d only met Do twice before and that other people in the home off Plantation Road knew him.

During the alleged confrontation, the complainant told Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies that he feared Do had something in his hand and was getting ready to hit him, so he jumped on Do’s back in an attempt to choke him out, which is when Do allegedly began to strike the victim in the head with a crowbar he had in his hand.

The complainant then told deputies he ran into the home because Dor was reaching into his pocket and allegedly told the complainant he was going to “blast” him.

The complainant refused medical transport, despite having cuts on both the front and back of his head, as well as a bruise forming next to his left eye.

Do was wearing black sweat pants with a shark’s mouth graphic on them.

Do was identified as having only one eye, with the other eye lid being closed.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, he should be considered armed and dangerous and that anyone who encounters Do should use caution and call local law enforcement.

If you have any information on Do’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.