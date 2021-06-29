Augusta man accused of murdering grandmother with steak knife

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators say 75-year-old Rosalyn Sapp was stabbed to death with a steak knife inside her home Monday. GBI is performing an autopsy.

Her grandson, 20-year-old Tory Sapp is behind bars, accused of murdering Rosalyn Sapp.

“My grandma is dead on the ground!” Sapp said during the 911 call.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, he made the 911 call, and was still at the home on Hillwood Lane when deputies and EMS arrived.

“Police, fire, or ambulance sir?” the 911 dispatcher said. “Ma’am, I need police at my house right now ASAP, my grandma is dead on the floor,” Sapp said.

The arrest warrant states that Sapp and his grandmother live together in the Hillwood residence, but when asked by the 911 dispatcher, he did not know the home’s address. Neighbors tell NewsChannel 6 they had never seen Tory Sapp before.

Those neighbors says it’s a quiet neighborhood, where nothing bad ever seems to happen. But according to Richmond County investigators, Sapp stabbed his grandmother once in the torso.

Sapp tells a different story. During the 911 call, he told emergency responders a gang killed his grandmother.

“I don’t know the name or nothing, I just chill and smoke with them. But I know they came and killed my grandmother for nothing,” Sapp said.

Sapp was arrested Monday, and is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. He’s charged with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

The investigation is ongoing.