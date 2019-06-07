Augusta Mall shoplifting suspect arrested after pulling gun on officer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is in custody after reportedly pulling a gun on an officer during a struggle at the mall.

A Richmond County Deputy and Augusta Mall Security confronted 51-year-old Carson Bolt Thursday afternoon. Bolt was suspected of shoplifting.

As the Deputy and security attempted to take him into custody, a struggle ensued during which Bolt pulled a firearm.

They quickly disarmed the man before tasing him and taking him into custody.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the struggle.

Bolt is facing charges of Misdemeanor Theft By Shoplifting, Felony Obstruction of A Law Enforcement Officer and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. More charges may be pending.